Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury Infected By Covid-19…Wilder Fight To Be Pushed Back

Boxing Insider
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoxing Insider has confirmed that Tyson Fury has been infected by Covid-19. What this means, of course, is that his scheduled July 24th fight with Deontay Wilder is now being pushed back. The question now is how far back? Fury was originally supposed to meet Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia this summer to decide who the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world was. That fight was delayed until who knows when after an arbiter ruled that Fury would have to fight Deontay Wilder a third time by September.

www.boxinginsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Tyson Fury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Combat#Ufc#Boxing Insider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Saudi Arabia
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat SportsBirmingham Star

Fury-Wilder heavyweight fight postponed over Covid-19 outbreak

Tyson Fury's heavyweight title defence against Deontay Wilder has been postponed after the champion and members of his camp contracted Covid-19, the World Boxing Council confirmed on Friday. In a brief post on Twitter, the WBC confirmed the 24 July bout had been postponed but did not say when the...
Combat SportsSkySports

Dillian Whyte calls for WBC to order Deontay Wilder to face him in world title fight instead of Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte has urged the WBC to order a world title fight against Deontay Wilder as a resolution, with Tyson Fury's fight against the American set to be postponed. Whyte currently holds the WBC 'interim' belt, but has called on the governing body to install him as the full WBC heavyweight champion after Fury's defence of the WBC title against Wilder on July 24 was thrown into disarray amid reports of a Covid-19 outbreak.
WWEringsidenews.com

Why Charlotte Flair’s WWE RAW Women’s Title Reign Was So Short

Charlotte Flair is on her way to becoming one of the most decorated champions in WWE history. She lost the RAW Women’s Title on RAW this week, but that still counted as a title run, no matter how short it is. There is a reason why she got such a short reign.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan Makes Big Move After Quitting WWE

Daniel Bryan is still red hot on the radar as everyone wonders where he will be going to next in his wrestling career. Will Bryan hang it up for good or is there still one last step that he will take? Vince McMahon Outraged At ‘Broke’ Wrestlers. As translated by...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Terence Crawford ripped for obscure four years after Charlo P4P comment

Welterweight star Terence Crawford got more than he bargained for when commenting on the Jermell Charlo performance over the weekend. “Bud,” who has been slipping down the pound-for-pound list for some time and now stands at WBN’s number seven spot, quipped about Charlo not being on the list himself. The...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Tried To Fire UFC Champion?

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also recently accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Former UFC Star and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has not been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy