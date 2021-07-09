Tyson Fury Infected By Covid-19…Wilder Fight To Be Pushed Back

Boxing Insider has confirmed that Tyson Fury has been infected by Covid-19. What this means, of course, is that his scheduled July 24th fight with Deontay Wilder is now being pushed back. The question now is how far back? Fury was originally supposed to meet Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia this summer to decide who the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world was. That fight was delayed until who knows when after an arbiter ruled that Fury would have to fight Deontay Wilder a third time by September.