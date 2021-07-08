Adam Long putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Adam Long hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.www.pgatour.com
