Larry Brown officially joins Penny Hardaway's staff at Memphis

By Carmine Carcieri
ESPN
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway officially added Hall of Famer Larry Brown to the Tigers' staff as an assistant on Thursday, reuniting the former New York Knicks player and coach. Brown, 80, is the only coach to win championships in both the NCAA (with Kansas in 1988)...

