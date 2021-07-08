Chesson Hadley delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the first at the John Deere Classic
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Chesson Hadley makes a 24-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th hole. In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Chesson Hadley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hadley finished his day tied for 1st at 8 under with Sebastián Muñoz; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.www.pgatour.com
Comments / 0