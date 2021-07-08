Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Chesson Hadley delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the first at the John Deere Classic

PGA Tour
 12 days ago

In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Chesson Hadley makes a 24-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th hole. In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Chesson Hadley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hadley finished his day tied for 1st at 8 under with Sebastián Muñoz; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.

www.pgatour.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Person
John Deere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Deere Classic#Deere#Bogey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfwtaq.com

Hadley, Munoz tied for lead at John Deere Classic, Stricker 7 back

(LEARFIELD) – Chesson Hadley shot a bogey-free eight-under on Thursday to tie Sebastian Munoz for the lead in Silvis, Illinois. Munoz had 9 birdies, but bogeyed hole eight to tie for the lead. Hank Lebioda, Chez Reavie and Camillo Villegas all shot opening round 7-under 64’s and are tied for second, 1-shot back.
Silvis, ILnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sebastian Munoz, Chesson Hadley take early lead at Deere

Chesson Hadley and Sebastian Munoz shot matching 63s in the opening round of the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill., on Thursday. The co-leaders own a one-shot lead at 8 under over Chez Reavie, Camilo Villegas and Hank Lebioda, who all shot 64 at TPC Deere Run and are tied for third. Ryan Moore (65) sits alone in sixth at 6 under.
Golfkentlive.news

Who is Collin Morikawa's caddie and how much does Jonathan Jakovac earn?

Jonathan Jakovac may not be the most well known name in golf but the caddie is making quite the reputation for himself beside the talented Collin Morikawa. Jakovac earned a season purse that would make many people’s eyes water last year – and was helped by the stunning year the pair had together, with Jakovac on the bag, and Morikawa handling the clubs.
Weatherweareiowa.com

Pro-Am Day | John Deere Classic 2021

SILVIS, Ill. — The News 8 crew is out in full force at TPC Deere Run covering what's happening on the course and on the grounds. It's Pro-Am Day at the 2021 John Deere Classic. The first groups tee'd off at 6:45 a.m., Wednesday, July 7. MAIN TAKEAWAYS:. Weather hits...
Golffantasyalarm.com

PGA DFS Core Plays: John Deere Classic

Fantasy Alarm is taking a different approach to help our subscribers build successful DFS lineups. I will be giving you my personal core plays for this weekend's tournament. These players listed below are my three favorite top tier, middle tier and value tier players for both DraftKings and Fanduel. They will be at the core of all my lineups for this weekend's U.S. Open and then I'll use my playbook to fill out the remaining spots in my lineup.
Golfgolfcourseindustry.com

John Deere and First Tee honor Power for Good winners at 2021 John Deere Classic

John Deere and First Tee are celebrating the 2020 and 2021 Power for Good contest winners for their efforts to do good in their local communities during the 2021 John Deere Classic. The 2021 John Deere Power for Good Winners include Kate Castle from First Tee-Tennessee, Chase Gallagher from First Tee-Fresno, and Abi Morris from First Tee-Phoenix. In addition to this year’s winners, the 2020 winners were also onsite, including Luke Boldt from First Tee-Coastal Carolinas, Vivian Guite from First Tee-Naples/Collier, and Kayla Tounalom from First Tee-Greater Seattle.
GolfBBC

John Deere Classic: Lucas Glover wins first PGA Tour event in 10 years

-19 L Glover (US); -17 R Moore (US), K Na (US), -16 L List (US), S Brown (US), S Munoz (Col), A Schenk (US); -15 H Lebioda (US), S Power (Ire), B Stuard (US) Former US Open champion Lucas Glover won his first PGA Tour title in 10 years with a two-stroke victory at the TPC John Deere Classic in Illinois.
Silvis, ILPosted by
FanSided

This Week in Betting: John Deere Classic

This week in betting, the tour moves over to Silvis, Illinois in Rock County for the John Deere Classic. Betting odds are from WynnBet.com, odds may differ at each sportsbook. This is the last PGA event before The Open Championship and, as is usually the case, the field is less than stellar to be certain. Having said that, there’s always money to be made on the betting front.
GolfPosted by
FanSided

Where in the World is Hunter Mahan?

There was a time about 15 years ago or so that Hunter Mahan was one of those can’t miss 20 something golf prospects that had all the potential in the world. Unfortunately, he didn’t have the success that many thought he would. Hunter Mahan turned pro way back in 2003...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Has Classy Message For Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa played a dominant fourth round on Sunday at Royal St. George’s to win the 2021 Open Championship by two strokes. The victory marks the 24-year-old’s second major championship ending atop the leaderboard in just eight starts. Morikawa proved to be the most consistent golfer throughout the weekend, shooting...
GolfGolf.com

2021 John Deere Classic tee times: First round groupings for Thursday

The 2021 John Deere Classic kicks off Thursday, July 8, at TPC Deere Run in Illinois. You can find full first round tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. We only have one week to go before the 2021 Open Championship at Royal St. George’s, the final men’s major of the year. But before we hop on a flight across the Atlantic, there’s some business to be taken care of stateside in Illinois.
GolfPGA Tour

Luke Gannon leads John Deere Classic qualifiers

The John Deere Classic’s Monday qualifier at Oakwood Country Club ended in a rarity for 2021. No playoff was needed to determine the final spots in the field of this week’s PGA TOUR event. Luke Gannon, 22, was medalist after shooting 63 (-8). He will make his PGA TOUR debut...
GolfPGA Tour

Johnson Wagner putts himself to an even-par first round of the John Deere Classic

In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Johnson Wagner hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wagner finished his day tied for 102nd at even par; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
GolfPGA Tour

Jhonattan Vegas shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the John Deere Classic

In the third round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Jhonattan Vegas makes a 26-foot birdie putt at the par-3 16th hole. In his third round at the John Deere Classic, Jhonattan Vegas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 8th at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 16 under; Brandon Hagy is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Brown, Kevin Na, Adam Long, Cameron Champ, and Ryan Moore are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
GolfQuad Cities Onlines

Friday's John Deere Classic Notebook

Zach not out of it: Zach Johnson, the No. 2 money-winner in the history of the John Deere Classic, shot his second consecutive 68 to reach the midway point at 6-under. He's seven shots off Luke List's lead, but he remained philosophical about his chances of finishing in the top five in the tournament for the eighth time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy