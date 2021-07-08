Cancel
Padres' Nick Ramirez: Lands on 10-day IL

CBS Sports
 12 days ago

Ramirez was placed on the 10-day injured list with left rotator cuff inflammation Thursday. Ramirez was roughed up as a reliever in Wednesday's loss to the Nationals, as he gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits and no walks while striking out one in two innings. His shoulder issue may have contributed to his struggles, and he'll now be sidelined through the All-Star break. It's not yet clear whether the southpaw will need to spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the shelf, but he'll be eligible to return shortly after the break.

