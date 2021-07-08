Padres' Nick Ramirez: Lands on 10-day IL

The Padres placed Darvish on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left hip inflammation. Darvish was previously removed from his most recent start Thursday against the Nationals due to back and hip tightness, but follow-up tests revealed that the latter injury was the main concern. The right-hander's move to the IL will leave him unavailable for Wednesday's All-Star Game, and the timing of the transaction also means that Darvish won't be eligible to pitch for the Padres until their fourth game of the second half July 19 in Atlanta. The Padres will wait and see how Darvish's inflamed hip responds to rest over the next few days before the club determines whether he'll need to be replaced in the rotation coming out of the All-Star break.