Nick Taylor putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic

In the second round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Camilo Villegas sends a 138-yard tee shot 5-feet from the cup on the par-3 16th hole. He would go on to make birdie. Camilo Villegas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 24th at 7 under Luke List is in 1st at 13 under, Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under, and Adam Schenk, Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Chesson Hadley, Ryan Moore, Chez Reavie, and Chase Seiffert are tied for 3rd at 11 under.