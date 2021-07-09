Cancel
Saint Mary's County, MD

Tornado Warning issued for St. Marys by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 22:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: St. Marys The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern St. Marys County in southern Maryland * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 1031 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Saint Inigoes Creek, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Saint George Island around 1035 PM EDT. Saint Marys River and Saint Marys City around 1040 PM EDT. Lexington Park, Piney Point and Tall Timbers around 1045 PM EDT. White Point Beach around 1055 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Point Lookout, Dameron, Great Mills, Redgate, Valley Lee, Drayden, Scotland, Saint Inigoes, Park Hall and Callaway. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN

alerts.weather.gov

