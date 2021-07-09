Flash Flood Watch issued for Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport, Northwest Providence by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the following areas, in northern Connecticut, Windham CT. In Massachusetts, Central Middlesex MA, Eastern Essex MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Northern Bristol MA, Northern Middlesex MA, Northern Worcester MA, Southeast Middlesex MA, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Southern Worcester MA, Suffolk MA, Western Essex MA, Western Norfolk MA and Western Plymouth MA. In Rhode Island, Bristol RI, Eastern Kent RI, Newport RI, Northwest Providence RI, Southeast Providence RI, Washington RI and Western Kent RI. * Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * The heaviest rainfall will occur roughly between 8 am and noon today. Rainfall from Elsa is expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, with an isolated swath of 3 to 6 inches of rainfall possible, especially across eastern Connecticut into Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts. This includes the cities of Boston and Providence. * Across the Watch area, there is the potential for significant urban and poor drainage flash flooding, as well as the potential for flash flooding of small streams. If higher rainfall totals of 4 to 6 inches materialize, pockets of more significant flash flooding could occur. A few larger tributary rivers could go into minor flood today.