Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Haakon, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Haakon; Ziebach The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Haakon County in west central South Dakota Southeastern Ziebach County in west central South Dakota * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 831 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dupree, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Intersection of Highway 63 and BIA Road 8. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH