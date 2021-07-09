Cancel
Flash Flood Watch issued for Brooks, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata .An upper level low combined with robust moisture and slow to nearly stationary storm motion will setup showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and high rainfall rates today into Friday. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following areas, Brooks, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy, Jim Hogg, Northern Hidalgo, Southern Hidalgo, Starr and Zapata. * Through Friday evening. * Numerous showers and thunderstorms producing locally heavy rainfall are expected to continue on and off across portions of Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley today through Friday evening. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible through Friday evening. * Low-lying and poorly-draining areas may experience flash flooding. Heavy rainfall over a short period of time will cause difficulty in driving. Motorists are urged to find alternative routes if flooding roadways are encountered.

alerts.weather.gov

Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 12:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-19 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rain will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides, and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around the Flag burn area. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau .Anomalously high moisture values are in place across the southern Great Basin and Mojave Desert. Thunderstorms that develop have the potential of producing heavy rain. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northwest Arizona, including the following areas, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. * Until 8 PM MST this evening. * The potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding exists this afternoon and evening over Mohave County as thunderstorms develop over the higher terrain then drift into the lower valleys. Rainfall rates of 1 to 1.5 inches an hour are possible. * In addition to flash flooding of washes and roadways in the watch area, debris flows will be possible near the Flag Fire burn area including the community of Pine Lake and Hualapai Mountain Park.
Eureka County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-19 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of eastern Nevada, north central Nevada and south central Nevada, including the following areas, in eastern Nevada, White Pine County. In north central Nevada, Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. In south central Nevada, Northeastern Nye County and Northwestern Nye County. * Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * Heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be possible this afternoon into early evening. Slow moving thunderstorms will develop across central Nevada. The combination of rainfall rates around 1 inch and hour, steep terrain and rapid runoff provides ideal conditions for flash flooding. * A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may become favorable for flooding of dry creeks and streams. In steep terrain, the rainfall could trigger rockfalls and deposit debris on roadways. Be prepared to take immediate action should rainfall trigger flash flooding.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 16:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-19 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 425 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, from the northern half of the Tenderfoot Fire scar, to Peeples Valley. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Peeples Valley. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 279 and 285. This includes the following streams and drainages Miller Creek, Poplar Wash, Arrastre Creek, Model Creek and Kirkland Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for MPZ001, MPZ002, MPZ003 by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 14:10:00 Expires: 2021-07-22 14:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: MPZ001; MPZ002; MPZ003 .A developing monsoon pattern will bring periods of heavy rain across the Marianas the next few days. Torrential rains could lead to flash flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of the Marianas, including the following areas, Rota Island, Guam Island, Tinian Island and Saipan Island. * Through Thursday afternoon. * Heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with the monsoon will affect the islands the next few days. * Rainfall of 3 to 5 inches with locally heavier amounts are possible through Thursday.
Saint Helena Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 06:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-20 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: St. Helena; Tangipahoa; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Amite County in southern Mississippi Southern Pike County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Walthall County in southern Mississippi * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 646 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Franklinton, Magnolia, Kentwood, Tylertown, Osyka, Mount Herman and Mccomb Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 60 and 66. Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 12. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 14:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-19 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 231 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Black Mountains near Golden Valley. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Golden Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Carbon County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Mountains, Utah Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 14:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecast and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Mountains; Utah Valley; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Central Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Utah Valley and Wasatch Mountains South of I-80. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * The potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding or debris flows exists this afternoon and evening over burn scars as thunderstorms develop and move from south to north over the watch area. * Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding or debris flows over area burn scars, including: Trail Mountain, Bear, Dollar Ridge, Tank Hollow, Bald Mountain, Pole Creek, William, Ether Hollow and Knolls.
Esmeralda County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Esmeralda, Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 19:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-19 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Esmeralda; Nye The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Esmeralda County in south central Nevada Northwestern Nye County in south central Nevada * Until 930 PM PDT. * At 739 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Manhattan, Tonopah and Tonopah Airport.
Eureka County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 15:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-19 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of eastern Nevada, north central Nevada and south central Nevada, including the following areas, in eastern Nevada, White Pine County. In north central Nevada, Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. In south central Nevada, Northeastern Nye County and Northwestern Nye County. * Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * Heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be possible this afternoon into early evening. Slow moving thunderstorms will develop across central Nevada. The combination of rainfall rates around 1 inch and hour, steep terrain and rapid runoff provides ideal conditions for flash flooding. * A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may become favorable for flooding of dry creeks and streams. In steep terrain, the rainfall could trigger rockfalls and deposit debris on roadways. Be prepared to take immediate action should rainfall trigger flash flooding.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 17:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-19 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 539 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain have ended across the warned area, from the northern half of the Tenderfoot Fire scar, to Peeples Valley. Between 1.50 and 2.50 inches of rain have fallen. Light additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Peeples Valley. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 279 and 285. This includes the following streams and drainages Miller Creek, Poplar Wash, Arrastre Creek, Model Creek and Kirkland Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
East Feliciana Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for East Feliciana, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 19:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: East Feliciana; St. Helena The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Central West Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 524 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jackson, Clinton, Wilson, Norwood, Darlington and Spillman. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Carbon County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Mountains, Utah Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 14:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecast and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Mountains; Utah Valley; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Central Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Utah Valley and Wasatch Mountains South of I-80. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * The potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding or debris flows exists this afternoon and evening over burn scars as thunderstorms develop and move from south to north over the watch area. * Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding or debris flows over area burn scars, including: Trail Mountain, Bear, Dollar Ridge, Tank Hollow, Bald Mountain, Pole Creek, William, Ether Hollow and Knolls.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 15:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-19 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 336 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in rural areas from 5 to 15 miles southeast of WIlliams, including the upper portion of the Sycamore Canyon drainage. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include White Horse Lake Campground, Dogtown Lake Campground and Raymond Boy Scout Camp. This includes the following swimming holes Sycamore Falls, Lower Sycamore Falls "The Golden Pond" and Paradise Forks. This includes the following streams and drainages Sycamore Creek, Dogtown Wash and Hell Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cullman County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cullman FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Huntsville has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of north central Alabama, including the following area, Cullman. * Through this evening. * Numerous showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to redevelop this morning into the afternoon hours, before dissipating. This activity could produce another 1 to 2 inches of rainfall with locally heavier amounts possible over parts of northern Alabama. This is occurring along a stationary front that has already produced rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches of rainfall across much of northern Alabama with locally higher amounts up to 8 inches this past weekend into Monday. This recent heavy rain has saturated soils in these areas, continuing the potential for additional flash flooding through 10 PM this evening.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 14:10:00 Expires: 2021-07-22 14:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Guam .A developing monsoon pattern will bring periods of heavy rain across the Marianas the next few days. Torrential rains could lead to flash flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of the Marianas, including the following areas, Rota Island, Guam Island, Tinian Island and Saipan Island. * Through Thursday afternoon. * Heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with the monsoon will affect the islands the next few days. * Rainfall of 3 to 5 inches with locally heavier amounts are possible through Thursday.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. If you encounter running water over roadways, find an alternate route and remember to turn around don`t drown! Target Area: Clarke FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include Clarke County. * Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * A stationary front draped across the area will brings periods of moderate to locally heavy rainfall through this evening. New rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 are possible, with locally higher amounts. This area has recently received between 1 and 3 inches of rain, since Monday morning. With already saturated soils, quickly accumulating rainfall could easily allow for efficient runoff and an increase in flash flood potential, especially along creeks, streams, low-lying and poor drainage areas. * Fast-responding creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street flooding from persistent heavy rain could quickly lead to problems, especially in urban areas.
Wilkinson County, MSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-20 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Wilkinson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Amite County in southern Mississippi Southern Pike County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Walthall County in southern Mississippi Eastern Wilkinson County in southern Mississippi * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 623 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Franklinton, Liberty, Magnolia, Kentwood, Centreville, Tylertown, Gloster, Osyka, Norwood, Gillsberg, Easleyville, Mount Herman, Felps, Tangipahoa and Mccomb Airport. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

