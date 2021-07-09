Flash Flood Watch issued for Brooks, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata .An upper level low combined with robust moisture and slow to nearly stationary storm motion will setup showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and high rainfall rates today into Friday. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following areas, Brooks, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy, Jim Hogg, Northern Hidalgo, Southern Hidalgo, Starr and Zapata. * Through Friday evening. * Numerous showers and thunderstorms producing locally heavy rainfall are expected to continue on and off across portions of Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley today through Friday evening. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible through Friday evening. * Low-lying and poorly-draining areas may experience flash flooding. Heavy rainfall over a short period of time will cause difficulty in driving. Motorists are urged to find alternative routes if flooding roadways are encountered.alerts.weather.gov
