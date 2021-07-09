Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Cook, Northern Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 04:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Central Cook; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Cook County Beaches. * WHEN...Through early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www.cpdbeaches.com. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights of up to 3 to 5 feet are expected. Stay dry when waves are high!.