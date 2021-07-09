Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights of up to 3 to 6 feet are expected. Stay dry when waves are high!.