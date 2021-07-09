Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara County, CA

129 stray pets picked up by Animal Services since start of July

By Blake DeVine
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 11 days ago
Blake DeVine / NC3
According to Santa Barbara County Animal Services, just 17% of strays are reunited with owners.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PE5M4_0ardZ06j00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — While most people had fun watching fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend, plenty of pets had a tough time.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services director Angela Yates says that her shelter always experiences a massive increase in runaway animals around this time of year.

“Animals will break out of fences, screens because they’re trying to get away from the noise,” she said. “That often results in them becoming lost and separated from their owners.”

This year was no different, as they’ve already picked up 129 stray animals —  a mix of dogs and cats — since the start of July.

Of those, 39 additional animals have arrived since Tuesday.

Of the 129 that received, 60 are still waiting at Animal Services for their owners.

“Part of the problem is that people don’t know where to look for their animal if it goes missing,” SBCAS director Angela Yates said. “We really want people to understand that our shelters are the place to come looking if you’ve lost your animal.”

It typically costs $100 to $300 to reclaim a pet, but the shelters have waived the fee through Saturday.

Pets not yet microchipped will be sent home with a free microchip as well.

“It’s simply a little tiny chip that registers all of the owner's information,” Yates explained. “It’ll allow us to scan the animal, so we know exactly who it belongs to and can get it back home without it ever having to come into our shelter.”

If people still can’t find a stray pet’s owner, then taking the pet to Animal Services is the next step.

Pets registered in the county receive an ID tag with a QR code people can scan to find the owner’s information.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services displays strays on a lost-and-found page, updated every 30 minutes. Animals have a five-day hold before they are posted for adoption.

To look through the strays at Animal Services, click here .

The post 129 stray pets picked up by Animal Services since start of July appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
1K+
Followers
480
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Santa Barbara County, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strays#Within A Mile Of Home#Animal Services#Sbcas#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Ventura County, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Ventura rescue teams find lost motorcyclist

VENTURA COUNTY. Calif. - The Ventura County Sheriff's Department sent out a search team to find a motorcycle rider in the Los Padres National Forest on Sunday. A concerned caller said Jeffrey Skinner had not checked in with them and was riding in unfamiliar territory on the Miller Jeep Trail before staying the night at The post Ventura rescue teams find lost motorcyclist appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
Santa Barbara, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Available rental units needed to make Emergency Housing Voucher Program work

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--Usually landlords are looking for tenants, but this summer the search is on for landlords willing to take Emergency Housing Vouchers to help people experiencing homelessness. Thanks to the Amercan Rescue Plan Act communities up and down the coast are receiving Emergency Housing Vouchers. The vouchers offer near market value money for rent. The post Available rental units needed to make Emergency Housing Voucher Program work appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo starts “Welcome Home Program” for homeless

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo has created a project to use grant money to help homeless find a safer place to live. HASLO just received enough grant money to offer more than 150 section 8 vouchers to homeless in the county. The difficulty with the program, however, has been The post Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo starts “Welcome Home Program” for homeless appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy