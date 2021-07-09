Lifeguards, Police, Bystanders Rescue Two within 24 Hours In Sea Girt

SEA GIRT, NJ (MONMOUTH)–Just prior to the start of the 4th of July, Sea Girt’s Police Department received a 9-1-1 call for a surfer pulled from the waters off of Baltimore Blvd at 8:59am on Sunday, July 4th. Chief Lifeguard and Director of Beachfront Operations, Tim Harmon heard the call for service go out during the morning roll call and assignment briefing. Harmon and Lifeguards Emma Hecht and Brianna Murphy were first on scene along with Lt. John O’Connor and Patrolman First Class William Joule of the Sea Girt Police Department to a call of CPR in progress. Bystanders walking the beach that morning observed the surfer face down in the water and quickly pulled the 58 year old Brick Township man ashore. Sea Girt’s Lifeguards quickly made an assessment of the situation and continued CPR. After performing multiple rounds of CPR for eight minutes the Lifeguards regained a pulse and the victim was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center by Brielle Volunteer First Aid. Tim Harmon said, “Our training and preparedness proved its worth today as all the cogs of the wheel for situations like this just clicked. Many thanks to the good Samaritans for their initial help in removing the individual from the water and initial assessment. I am very proud of our Lifeguards and our mutual aid EMS plan with neighboring Manasquan Mobile Rescue and how they all responded today. They all worked effectively and tirelessly to bring this man back to life.”