TRENTON, NJ — As Pride Month drew to a close, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal took steps to recognize an ugly moment in the history of the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office: the systematic targeting of gay bars by the Office’s Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control between 1933 and 1967, according to a June 29 press release. To right this historical wrong, Grewal apologized for these historical practices and issued a directive ordering ABC to vacate 126 enforcement actions that suspended or revoked the licenses of liquor establishments during that era because they served LGBTQ patrons.