White Sox slugger Eloy Jiménez will begin rehab assignment Friday with Class A Winston-Salem
MINNEAPOLIS — The Chicago White Sox could soon receive an offensive boost with slugger Eloy Jiménez scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Friday with Class A Winston-Salem. Jiménez has been out since suffering a ruptured left pectoral tendon in a March 24 Cactus League game against the Oakland Athletics at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz., while attempting to rob Sean Murphy of a home run.www.leadertelegram.com
Comments / 0