Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, NJ

Governor Murphy Signs Legislation to Protect New Jersey Workers, Employers From Unlawful Misclassification

Posted by 
MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Building on his commitment to making sure that workers and employers in New Jersey are treated fairly, Governor Phil Murphy today signed a four-bill legislative package furthering state efforts to stop employee misclassification. Misclassification is the practice of illegally and improperly classifying employees as independent contractors. This practice...

midjersey.news

Comments / 41

MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
132
Followers
281
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Trenton, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Troy Singleton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Mercer#Misclassification#Dol#The Murphy Administration#The Task Force#New Jerseyans#The Department Of Labor#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Minimum Wage
Related
IndustryPosted by
MidJersey.News

DHS announces new cybersecurity requirements for critical pipeline owners and operators

WASHINGTON – Today, in response to the ongoing cybersecurity threat to pipeline systems, DHS’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced the issuance of a second Security Directive that requires owners and operators of TSA-designated critical pipelines that transport hazardous liquids and natural gas to implement a number of urgently needed protections against cyber intrusions.
Seaside Heights, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Photos: New Jersey Law Enforcement Survivors Day, July 13

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ (OCEAN)–New Jersey Lt Governor Shiela Oliver, New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, Father Michael Lorentsen of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and John Ciuppa, President, Garden State COPS kick off New Jersey Law Enforcement Survivors Day at Breakwater Beach and Casino Pier in Seaside Heights, N.J. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The event is the idea of Mr. Vincent Storino Sr. one of the owners Breakwater Beach and Casino Pier.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MidJersey.News

Governor Murphy Signs Bills to Advance New Jersey’s Clean Energy Future

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ (OCEAN) – Governor Phil Murphy today signed a package of bills aimed at advancing New Jersey’s transition to a clean energy future to further the Administration’s goal of reaching 100 percent clean energy by 2050. The legislation will increase solar development and facilitate installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure throughout the state.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Murphy Administration Enforces Strong Building Codes and Multi-Unit Housing Inspections Across the State

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Today, Governor Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Oliver reminded the public that the Division of Codes and Standards in the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) is at the forefront of enforcing building codes, in partnership with municipalities in the state, to protect the health and safety of people who live, work, and visit New Jersey.

Comments / 41

Community Policy