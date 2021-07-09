MPD: 26-year-old Milwaukee man killed in Fond Du Lac Ave. shooting

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot to death on West Fond Du Lac Avenue Thursday evening, police say.

Milwaukee police said in a statement that the man was shot and died from injuries around 6 p.m. in the 9600 block of West Fond Du Lac Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, near the One Stop Pantry gas station, according to MPD.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

