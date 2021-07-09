Cancel
Tyson Fury testing positive for COVID-19 postpones Deontay Wilder fight

By Evan Orris
New York Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 is ruining one of boxing’s biggest fights. Tyson Fury, and multiple members of his camp, have tested positive for the virus, causing his heavyweight title fight with Deontay Wilder to be postponed, according to ESPN. Fury and Wilder were set to duke it out on July 24 in Las Vegas in the third and final of their trilogy. The preferred date to reschedule the fight is Oct. 9 back at T-Mobile Arena.

