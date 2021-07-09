Authorities locate body of man who jumped into Brush Creek after running from police

KANSAS CITY, MO -- Authorities have located the body of a man who was running from police and jumped into Brush Creek to escape. Police say the incident began about 2 p.m. Thursday when officers were called at least three times to a nearby home near the 3700 block of E. 47th St. in Kansas City for reports of a domestic violence disturbance involving a man reported to be armed with a gun. Around 6:20 p.m., officers say they spotted the man near the area.