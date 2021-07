Start planning your fall leaf peeping trips now on the Ethan Allen Express. On July 19, you can take the Vermonter and the Ethan Allen Express within the state for just $1. Throughout 2020, Vermont remained mostly off limits to out-of-state travelers due to coronavirus travel restrictions. In addition to implementing quarantine and testing requirements that effectively banned overnight hotel stays, Governor Phil Scott’s state of emergency also meant that Amtrak suspended train service in and out of the state from March 26, 2020. Now, more than 80 percent of Vermonters age 12 and up have started their vaccination series, and all COVID restrictions have been lifted statewide.