Saugerties, NY

Police: Hudson Valley Man Pointed ‘Ghost Guns’ at Man at Dunkin’

By Bobby Welber
A road rage incident could have turned deadly when police allege a Hudson Valley man pointed a loaded "ghost gun" at someone at a local Dunkin'. On Tuesday around 7:30 a.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a complaint of a reported road-rage incident that occurred on Route 212 in the Town of Saugerties. The complainant reported to officers that another driver, later identified as 30-year-old Douglas J. Melka of Purling, pulled up alongside his vehicle screaming at the complainant about his driving and then used several racial slurs towards the driver.

