Police: Hudson Valley Man Pointed ‘Ghost Guns’ at Man at Dunkin’

A horrifying video is going viral of a New York mom playing tug of war with her son against two men man who attempted to take him. Imagine just walking down the street as if it's a typical day when all of sudden your small child runs about six feet ahead of you. It's crazy to think that is just enough space for a predator to snatch them. That fix feet could easily turn into six miles. As someone who's about to be a parent in a few months I can't think of anything more terrifying.