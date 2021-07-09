Several wildfires have started due to a lighting storm that moved through northern Idaho
Lighting storms with multiple strikes resulted in several wildfires throughout the Panhandle Region and northern Idaho. Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) and Timber Protection Association fire crews are working hard to contain the fires in the Mission Flats area near Cataldo and Graham Mountain. Please continue to stay clear of these locations to allow space for fire crews to do their work.idfg.idaho.gov
