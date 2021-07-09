Cancel
Monroe County, TN

Monroe Co. Board of Education reveals details on new school director contract

WBIR
WBIR
 11 days ago
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Board of Education met Thursday night to discuss contract details for the county's new director of schools, Dr. Kristi Windsor. Windsor took an interim role after the board bought the previous director out of her contract in March. The decision came with a $250,000 price tag. During her 9 months leading the district, the old director helped schools get more money from the county commission, around $400,000 in total.

www.wbir.com

Knoxville, TN
Knoxville local news

