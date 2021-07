Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I recently graduated Cum Laude honors with my Bachelor’s in Business Administration with an emphasis in management this last spring. Due to Covid, I now have the ability to play football and earn an MBA to finish out my 5th and final year of eligibility. I plan on getting my MBA in leadership strategies to help me in the future, no matter what route I choose. I will be done with my MBA in the spring of 2022.