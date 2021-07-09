Cancel
Logansport, IN

Engineering Agg wins Cal Ripken Tournament

By Beau Wicker Sports Editor
Pharos-Tribune
Pharos-Tribune
 11 days ago
Engineering Aggregates won the Logansport Cal Ripken League Tournament this summer. Members of the team included, front row, from left, Patrick Cobb, Jomel Gonzalez Rodriguez, Brody Moore, Edison Riviera, Carter Massie, back row, Corey Tabbs, Easton Sweet, John Conrad, Gage Landis, Eli Myers and Louie Rozzi. Not pictured: Blaine Rush. Photo provided

Engineering Aggregates had a 4-0 showing in the Logansport Cal Ripken Tournament to win the league championship this summer.

Engineering Agg had to beat regular-season champion Pepsi back-to-back times to close out the tournament to win it.

“I would call it a great run in the tournament,” Engineering Agg manager Jason Sweet said. “It was probably our best four games that we played all year.”

Pepsi went 13-1 to win the regular-season title. Engineering Agg went 9-4-1 to finish third behind Pepsi and Happy Burger.

“Pepsi was the big favorite,” Sweet said. “They won it all last year and they brought a lot of kids back again. Two years in a row they were right there at the end and they’ve just got solid pitching and solid hitting. We were just clicking at the right time for these two games because they beat us in both regular season games, one was a close game and one was a blowout. I didn’t have one of my 12 year olds in the blowout loss. But they were just the favorite from day one.”

Sweet said Pepsi’s top players included Hudson Shank, Dawson Newnes and Quincey Jackson.

But Engineering Agg showed they have good players as well.

“My 12-year-olds Easton Sweet, Louie Rozzi and John Conrad were all phenomenal, especially in the tournament,” Sweet said. “Easton actually threw a perfect game in the first game of the tournament. Louie and Johnny both had big hits and big pitching.

“A lot of my younger kids all kind of stepped up. I had a 9-year-old catcher, Jomel [Gonzalez Rodriguez], he caught the tournament, he caught very well. Eli [Myers] was my most improved for the year so he played well this year. Brody [Moore] played an awesome second base in the tournament, he made some big plays. It was just a big team effort from everyone on my team in the tournament.”

Pepsi’s Dawson Newnes and Hudson Shank were named co-MVP’s of the league. VFW’s Taylor Albright earned the Sportsmanship Award. Deichman’s Karsen Rombold was named the Rookie of the Year.

Sweet said the 12 year old All-Stars start state tournament play tonight in South Bend. He added about half the team consists of 11 year olds.

The league was heavy with 12 year olds this year as there were 32 12 year olds in the league. There were eight teams total consisting of 9-12 year olds.

There are no separate All-Star teams for 9, 10 or 11 year olds this year. League leaders cited a lack of coaches as the reason.

There are plans to have 10 year old and 12 year old All-Stars next year. The league is looking for more coaches to step up.

“Chris [Shank] is running the league now and he’s doing a great job and he’s coached these 12 year olds ever since they were like 7 for the All-Stars,” Sweet said. “These 12 year olds have been solid for a long time but we’ve had a hard time finding coaches for these younger kids.”

The Logansport Babe Ruth championship game is set for 6 p.m. tonight at Steinman Field.

