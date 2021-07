With his chain saw idle for a moment, Ray Agosta happily took a break for the glass of ice water offered by his wife, Marilyn. Before them Sunday afternoon were piles of downed tree limbs. Nearby, Sharon Street in northeast Omaha was still choked with limbs. If the tucked-away road was to be cleared and their 80-plus-year-old aunt’s yard was to be cleaned up, it seemed up to these two 60-somethings.