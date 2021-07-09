Fort Atkinson police reports July 7

Officers were called to assist a woman who thought her keys were locked in her vehicle but she found them when the officer arrived, were unable to unlock another vehicle with keys locked inside and unlocked a third vehicle with keys locked inside; responded to six 911 calls; performed two crime-prevention services; gave a ride to a motel for a person who flagged the officer down in the downtown area; conducted a welfare check for a person in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive who was fine; documented information about vandalism at Rock River Park; successfully completed the monthly tornado siren test; followed up on a complaint of suspicious activity and another one about possible use of illegal substances, and both were determined to be unfounded; moved along a woman who reportedly was lurking around a business in the 300 block of South Main Street; ticketed a vehicle in the 400 block of Mechanic Street for being parked in a spot designated for a tenant; and spoke with a man who had been passed out and was sitting in his vehicle in the 200 block of South Main Street and learned that he had a sober driver with him.