Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Atkinson, WI

Fort Atkinson police reports July 7

Daily Jefferson County Union
 11 days ago

Officers were called to assist a woman who thought her keys were locked in her vehicle but she found them when the officer arrived, were unable to unlock another vehicle with keys locked inside and unlocked a third vehicle with keys locked inside; responded to six 911 calls; performed two crime-prevention services; gave a ride to a motel for a person who flagged the officer down in the downtown area; conducted a welfare check for a person in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive who was fine; documented information about vandalism at Rock River Park; successfully completed the monthly tornado siren test; followed up on a complaint of suspicious activity and another one about possible use of illegal substances, and both were determined to be unfounded; moved along a woman who reportedly was lurking around a business in the 300 block of South Main Street; ticketed a vehicle in the 400 block of Mechanic Street for being parked in a spot designated for a tenant; and spoke with a man who had been passed out and was sitting in his vehicle in the 200 block of South Main Street and learned that he had a sober driver with him.

www.dailyunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Atkinson, WI
City
Madison, WI
Fort Atkinson, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Aerospace & DefenseTODAY.com

Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin crew launch into space aboard New Shepard

On the first passenger test flight for his space company Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos blasted into space from West Texas along with his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk and 18-year-old physics student Oliver Daemen aboard the rocket New Shepard. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY from Corn Ranch, Texas.July 20, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Twitter timeout for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene COVID tweets

ATLANTA (AP) — Twitter is giving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a 12-hour timeout, saying some of her tweets violated the social media site’s policy against misinformation regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Twitter suspended the Republican from Georgia late Monday after President Joe Biden urged tech companies to take stronger action against...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden opens new cyber fight with China

President Biden is putting new pressure on China by publicly attributing the wide-ranging Microsoft Exchange Server cyberattack to hackers affiliated with Beijing. The coordinated effort by the United States and its allies on Monday to condemn China’s aggressive behavior in cyberspace marks the first time NATO has formally rebuked Beijing for cyberattacks.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti interim prime minister Joseph set to step down this week

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 19 (Reuters) - Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, will hand power to a challenger backed by the international community possibly as soon as Tuesday, a Haitian official said. The announcement appears to end...

Comments / 0

Community Policy