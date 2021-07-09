Cancel
Fort Atkinson, WI

Dwight Foster Library brings BUSeum to Fort Atkinson Thursday

Daily Jefferson County Union
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, July 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. the BUSeum, a traveling museum, will be at the Jones Park shelter near the corner of South 6th and Milo streets. This mobile museum, housed in a retrofitted school bus, brings history to life for audiences. The five focus topics of the overall exhibit and multi-media presentations present case studies obscured by time: anti-German hysteria of World War I, the flu pandemic of 1918-19, Prohibition-era bootlegging in the American heartland, the “second wave” of the Ku Klux Klan in the Midwest of the 1920s, and farmer rebellions during the Great Depression. Each tour takes approximately 1 hour. The Buseum will be available during the four-hour time frame so persons can attend at a time convenient for them. Michael Luick-Thrams, curator of the Buseum, will discuss the “Great Cow War” at 6 p.m. This presentation will take place in the shelter. For additional information, contact Amy Christian at the Dwight Foster Library at (920) 563-7790.

