Henderson, NV

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture pushes American Families Plan in visit to Henderson

By James Barrickman
Fox5 KVVU
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture was in Henderson on Thursday to speak about the American Families Plan. Secretary Tom Vilsack met with officials and teachers from Estes McDoniel Elementary School. Joined by Governor Steve Sisolak and U.S. Congresswoman Susie Lee, the group spoke about the school's summer lunch program and how the American Families Plan could provide nutritional meals to students year-round.

