The Federation League’s playoff schedule got off to a wet start Tuesday night as all four games on the docket were either wiped out or rained out altogether. It’s a best-of-three setup as the No. 2 seed Brookville Grays were scheduled to host No. 7 Kuntz Motors of Curwensville at McKinley Field, but field conditions left over from the weekend and a wet Monday forced the game to be moved to Curwensville High School.