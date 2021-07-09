Zaila Avant-garde wins national spelling bee; first Black American, Louisiana champion
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn't show much stress. The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee's 96-year history. She also made history Thursday night by becoming the first champion from Louisiana.www.nola.com
