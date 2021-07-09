Zaila Avant-garde wins national spelling bee; first Black American, Louisiana champion

Marc Mellon knew about Jackie Robinson being called up to the major leagues, breaking the color barrier and the death threats that came with that. But what the Redding resident wasn’t aware of was a year before that, when Robinson would smack a three-run home run on Opeing Day of the minor league season. As Robinson crossed home plate, his white Montreal Royals teammates that were on based didn’t turn around to congratulate Robinson, a Black man. But teammate George Suba, also white, was in the on-deck circle and shook Robinson’s hand as he crossed home plate.