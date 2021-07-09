Planning Commission OKs city plans despite farmer opposition

The Norman Planning Commission hears concerns from residents about stormwater runoff. Mindy Ragan Wood The Transcript

Despite some pushback from residents, the Planning Commission unanimously approved two plans for the City of Norman’s solar panel project at a water treatment facility.

Farmers who live near 3000 E. Robinson Street told commissioners Thursday night that the city’s plans to expand some operations at the Vernon Campbell Water Treatment Plant could increase stormwater runoff in an area prone to flooding.

The Utilities Authority’s plan is to install a solar array to offset electricity usage and install a compost scale structure near the compost facility.

Alison Wilson wanted to know what the city’s plans are to mitigate stormwater runoff and how staff arrived at the opinion that there would be no negative impacts, as stated in a report.

“I am concerned that there will be a negative impact not only to our farm, but also to the farm that is closer to that area on the other side of Jenkins,” Wilson said.

The development is near Bishop Creek, which commissioners have noted in previous meetings is “a mess” and “needs to be fixed,” The Transcript has reported.

“There is flooding in the area,” Wilson said. “There’s an issue with standing water currently on the west side of Jenkins.”

She also stated even with just “half an inch” of rain, water runs on both sides of Jenkins, “anywhere from six inches to two feet in flooding that area.”

Kevin Potts said he is worried about his farm, though he did not oppose the idea of the city using solar panels to save money.

“We’ve got stormwater standing on our hay field,” Potts said. “We can’t get in there. We can’t produce hay … it’s going to be more and more water coming in on us. I would like to see a stormwater mitigation program implemented.”

Utilities Engineer Nathan Madenwald told Commissioner Dave Beck that the solar panels will not add an impervious surface. Beck said a mitigation plan should have been presented in light of the same concerns residents raised in a previous meeting.

City Subdivision Development Manager Ken Danner said because the proposed projects are in a floodplain zone, the city will have to submit the plans to the Floodplain Permit Committee.

“And we will address the drainage in relation to the runoff, and typically we require compensatory storage, so they’ll have to account for that for any project that they do,” Danner said.

The commission unanimously approved the request, but denied a request by a developer in the Eagle Cliff Addition after commissioners heard from residents about flooding.

Beck described the Eagle Cliff drainage as “a lot more serious,” than the city’s request. Chair Erica Bird said she “didn’t know that this project is going to make a huge impact,” but urged the city to prepare drainage reports for the Norman City Council.

Commissioners also approved a special use permit for Club Carwash Operating, LLC despite one letter of protest. The letter was not attached with the agenda’s supporting documents on the city’s website.

The proposed car wash will be located on an empty lot at 2361 36th Ave. NW. It is currently zoned C-1 as a local commercial district. The zoning is intended to attract retail trade and provide personal services “to meet regular needs” of people in the area.