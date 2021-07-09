Dyersburg residents express concern with increase in crime

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — During a traffic stop Saturday night, Dyersburg police heard shots from an AK-47 ring off.

People FOX13 spoke to residents who say this part of a growing trend of violence in the town.

“I know it’s been bad around here lately,” Anthony Earp said. “Before I know it was bad but now it’s getting worse.”

According to police, just a few days before that traffic stop, a man was charged with aggravated assault after three rounds of large fireworks were fired at officers.

There have also been recent reports of assaults and threats against police and first responders.

FOX13 reached out to Dyersburg police to find out what could be behind it.

We have not heard back, but residents have their theories.

“I’ve heard that gang violence has been pretty bad out here recently and the FBI has been around and all that,” Earp said.

Shabonna Barnes-Johnson said she’s been living in Dyersburg her entire life and just now hearing about gang issues.

“To me, it would be just an in town on the east and the west side where the crime seems to be going up with the shootings and things of that nature,” Barnes-Johnson said.

Barnes-Johnson said she has been hearing a lot about growing gang issues.

“My mother lives on the east side of town and she is a little concerned about hearing gunshots late at night and things of that nature,” she said.

For Earp, these growing issues keep him away from his hometown.

“I hope it just clears up,” he said. “I don’t like being in Dyersburg now. I like going out of town. I don’t like being in Dyersburg at all cause I know how people are here recently.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

©2021 Cox Media Group