Flood Warning issued for Bee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 16:04:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Bee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Aransas River Near Skidmore affecting Bee County. For the Aransas River...including Skidmore...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Aransas River Near Skidmore. * Until Sunday afternoon. * At 2:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 32.6 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:15 PM CDT Friday was 32.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is currently cresting and expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning and continue falling to 2.0 feet early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 34.0 feet, The intersection 150 yards north of the bridge is threatened. The Aransas River escapes its channel into the right flood plain, causing massive lowland flooding of crop and pasture land. Hundreds of livestock are cut off and may drown. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Aransas River Skidmore 13.0 32.6 Fri 2 pm 19.8 7.8 4.0 2.6 2.0