Flash Flood Watch issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts from your National Weather Service and media outlets and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, east central New York and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in northwestern Connecticut, Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield. In western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire. In east central New York, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Greene, Eastern Ulster, Western Columbia, Western Dutchess, Western Greene and Western Ulster. In southern Vermont, Bennington, Eastern Windham and Western Windham. * Through Friday afternoon. * Heavy rainfall ahead a frontal boundary and tropical system Elsa will continue into portions of eastern New York and western New England tonight with periods of heavy rainfall into early Friday afternoon. Total rainfall through Friday is expected to range from 1.5 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. * Heavy rain may cause some smaller rivers and streams to quickly rise out of their banks. There is also the potential for flash flooding in areas of poor drainage.