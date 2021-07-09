Syracuse Basketball Coaches Watching Top Targets

The Syracuse basketball coaches will be watching some of their top targets in the 2022 class, and evaluating any other prospects that catch their eye. Here is who Syracuse has watched or will be watching.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

Hoop Group Atlantic City Jam Fest - July 7-9

Gerry McNamara, Jim Boeheim and Adrian Autry are all in attendance.

Quadir Copeland: A 6-6 point guard, Copeland officially visited Syracuse from June 22-24. He called the visit "amazing." Copeland has also taken an unofficial visit to Maryland.

Kyle Filipowski: A 6-11 power forward, Filipowski has become one of the hottest recruits in the 2022 cycle. He has taken five official visits and a few unofficials in June. One of his officials was to Syracuse, which he called "a great experience."

Chance Westry: The 6-4 guard took an official to Syracuse last month. LSU is currently the presumed favorite.

Elite 32 in Atlanta - July 10-11

Gerry McNamara and Jim Boeheim will be in attendance.

Justin Taylor: Taylor took an official visit to Syracuse last month. He also took officials to North Carolina and Indiana, as well as an unofficial to Virginia Tech. After those trips, Taylor committed to the Orange. He is helping Syracuse recruit both Copeland and Filipowski.

In addition, Syracuse center target Christ Essandoko is participating in the Under Armour Association Live Session I in Georgia (July 8-11). He plays for Team Curry. It would not be a surprise if assistant Allen Griffin was in attendance to watch Essandoko, but we have not confirmed that yet. Essandoko plays at Winston-Salem Prep in North Carolina, but is originally from France. He is listed at 7-0, 260 pounds.