For those that don’t already know, there is a prequel to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory coming eventually that will star Timothee Chalet in the starring role, but it would appear that an antagonist is needed for the movie. So far the desired actress to fill the role is Olivia Coleman, who has starred in The Crown and several other projects. But there’s always a chance that someone else might be able to fill those shoes and perhaps even do something other than what Olivia might be able to offer. There are so many talented women in Hollywood that it feels likely that the casting director should keep looking around just to make certain that Olivia is the right person for the role, though it’s also fair to state that she might be the person that’s needed for this particular job. We’ll have to wait and see who the pick is, but for now, it’s enough to think that there might be others that would be suited for this role simply because they bring something else to the screen in their own way.