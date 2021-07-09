Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Europe Considers Red Air Needs As Fighter Fleets Shrink

Aviation Week
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEurope’s air forces are considering how to resolve a regional shortfall in red air capability. As fighter fleets across the continent continue to shrink, air forces are struggling to provide aircraft to act as adversaries against which to train for aerial engagements. Even where the numbers still... Europe Considers Red...

aviationweek.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Forces#Aircraft#Awin#Mro#Awst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Rostec to highlight networked warfare via Su-57’s S-111 comms system

Rostec State Corporation plans to demonstrate the S-111 communications system for the Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter at the MAKS 2021 air show. The digital, high-bandwidth radio is made by subsidiary Ruselectronics and is intended to be incorporated into other Russian combat aircraft, including fighters, bombers, unmanned air vehicles and attack helicopters. It is supposed to have a reach of up to 810nm (1,500km), Rostec has said.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Light Weapons Market Worth Observing Growth | Rheinmetall, Thales, Orbital ATK

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global Light Weapons Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Light Weapons growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including General Dynamics, Rheinmetall, Thales, Orbital ATK Inc, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Lockheed Martin, Alliant Techsystems Inc., Heckler & Koch Defense, Inc, Raytheon Company, Fn Herstal S.A., SAAB, Cockerill Maintenance & Ingenierie & BAE Systems.
Aerospace & DefenseZacks.com

Boeing (BA) Wins $34M Deal to Supply Spare Parts for F/A-18 Jets

BA - Free Report) recently clinched a delivery order contract for providing F/A-18 aircraft spare parts. The deal has been awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, PA. Valued at $34 million, the contract is expected to be completed by Aug 28, 2028. Work related to this deal will be carried out in Missouri.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

UK Funds Common Flight Control System Research

A British avionics company believes it could speed up the development of flight control systems for the new generation of complex air systems. Callen-Lenz’s 18-month-long Project NOMAD (short for Novel Control Approaches to Complex Aircraft Dynamics) aims to develop a model-based technology... UK Funds Common Flight Control System Research is...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Regional Specialist Falko Notes Interest In Embraer E-Jets

LONDON—Lessor and asset management company Falko Regional Aircraft reports particularly strong interest in Embraer regional jets over the first half (H1) of 2021, with the UK-based company adding to its fleet of the Brazilian manufacturer’s aircraft. By June 30, the UK-headquartered company had 121... Subscription Required. Regional Specialist Falko Notes...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Galileo Second Generation proof-of-concept testing begins

The first Galileo Second Generation hardware has begun testing, with test versions of the satellites' navigation payloads undergoing evaluation by Airbus Defence and Space at their Ottobrunn facility in Germany and by Thales Alenia Space at ESA's ESTEC technical centre in the Netherlands. These testbed versions of these new navigation...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Emirates Calls Pilots Back To The Flightdeck

Emirates Airline is returning between 70-100 furloughed pilots to active duty each month as passenger numbers rise over the summer holiday season. The extreme temperatures in the Gulf at this time of year traditionally lead to an annual exodus from the region, in the form of expatriates returning... Subscription Required.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

AFRL Ends Satellite Mission Studying MEO Challenges

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) ended a mission on May 31 that was studying advanced spacecraft control techniques and the challenges of flight in medium Earth orbit (MEO). The Air Force launched the satellite for the Demonstration and Science Experiments (DSX) mission in June 2019 on... Subscription Required.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Could Fly Beyond India With The A321XLR

Wizz Air is one of many low-cost carriers planning to utilize the new Airbus A321XLR. With a range of up to 4,700 nautical miles, the aircraft allows Wizz’s Abu Dhabi arm to grow its presence far beyond Europe and the Middle East. And the airline isn’t ruling out this opportunity either. Here’s what Wizz Air CCO George Michalopoulos told Simple Flying in an exclusive interview.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Turkish Airlines Storms Ahead In Europe With 85% Recovery

Turkish Airlines’ recovery seems to be going well, at least compared with others. In the week of July 8th to 14th, it operated 1,254 flights a day, according to data from Eurocontrol. This means its flights were down by just 15% versus the same period in 2019. We examine the situation.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Opinion: Engineered Materials Will Drive AAM and Aircraft Production

Recently, Boeing CEO David Calhoun stated that the OEM’s future jetliner would be driven largely by the production system and not necessarily by new engine technology, a fundamental departure from previous product iterations. The same production strategy underpins the business model for advanced air... Subscription Required. Opinion: Engineered Materials Will...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Vietnam Airlines to sell ATR 72 fleet, raise D8 trillion

Vietnam Airlines will sell its fleet of ATR 72s and seek replacement regional jet aircraft, as part of efforts to improve its competitiveness in the regional market. The SkyTeam carrier did not elaborate which regional jets it was considering, but has said it will “research and review…the efficiency and cost” of different aircraft types before deciding.  The decision was made following its general meeting of shareholders on 14 July, where it also disclosed fundraising plans.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

All-Electric Aircraft Takes On Dominant Twin Turboprop

Electric aircraft are establishing themselves by targeting market niches dictated by their performance limitations, such as light training aircraft, short-hop air taxis and short-range regional transports. But it is only a matter of time before electric aircraft challenge conventional aviation head... All-Electric Aircraft Takes On Dominant Twin Turboprop is available...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Architectural Digest

China Unveils Its First National Passenger Aircraft—Rivaling Airbus and Boeing

Imagine stepping onto a Chinese-made airplane with outdated movies, scripted English from flight attendants, and corn chowder on the in-flight menu—this could be what travelers experience on China Eastern Airlines. With more than $72 billion in state support, China’s commercial airline is set to operate roughly 1,000 new Comac C919 airplanes, due to take flight before the end of this year. The airline industry is dominated by European planes like the Airbus and the American-made Boeing, which are battling the aviation market against China’s aircraft manufacturer Comac. The company has been testing a new passenger jet called the C919 for short-haul flights, and the C929 for long-haul. It’s all part of the Chinese government’s Made in China 2025 strategy, which aims to reduce China’s dependence on foreign technology.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

What the Belarus Air Piracy Incident Means for Business Aviation

Consider this international operations scenario: You’re at the helm of your employer’s new ultra-long-range business jet, making Mach 0.87 at FL410 in international airspace on a gorgeous cloudless day and feeling smug at your good fortune. All the bells and whistles are performing perfectly, and... What the Belarus Air Piracy...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Boeing Invests In SkyNRG’s Plans For U.S.-Based SAF Production

Boeing is to invest in the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the U.S. under a partnership with supply chain developer SkyNRG. The deal follows Boeing’s January commitment that all its commercial aircraft will be certified to use 100% sustainable fuel by 2030. The manufacturer will... Subscription Required. Boeing...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Russia to Develop Single-Orbit Flightpath To ISS

MOSCOW—Russia’s Roscosmos is testing the elements of a single-orbit flightpath to the International Space Station (ISS). The change will reduce the flight time to the station from the current 3 hr. to 90-120 min. Elements of the single-orbit flight were tested during the launch of the Progress MS-17... Subscription Required.

Comments / 0

Community Policy