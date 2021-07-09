Cancel
Fully vaccinated Americans don’t need a booster shot at this time, FDA, CDC say

By Brittany Bowker
Boston Globe
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans who are fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. In a joint statement issued late Thursday, the two federal regulators said they are engaged in a “science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary.”

