Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Every song by Lucy Dacus, ranked

By Bre Offenberger FACEBOOK TWITTER
thepostathens.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucy Dacus’ music is a free-of-charge aura cleanser — and it’s about time the woman behind it all is both thanked and celebrated for it. After three LPs, including the recent Home Video, as well as her work in the supergroup boygenius with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, Dacus has solidified herself as indie royalty with no dismissal from the throne in sight. Plus, who would even want to see her unfettered genius ever say goodbye?

www.thepostathens.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Dacus
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Phil Collins
Person
Edith Piaf
Person
Julien Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Guitar Solo#Home Video#Vbs#Wham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
Related
MusicAlternative Press

11 re-imagined cover songs that became popular

One of the best things about music is when artists put their own unique spin on iconic songs. Sometimes they change the song’s original genre, swap in new lyrics or reimagine its intent. Modern artists will always cover classic songs, such as twenty one pilots undertaking “Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis Presley or Miley Cyrus performing “Black Dog” by Led Zeppelin. But did you know that some of your favorite, and arguably timeless, tracks are actually covers themselves?
MusicYardbarker

The best songs with a day of the week in the title

“Monday Monday," The Mamas & the Papas (1966) Off all the success and memorable hits The Mamas & the Papas had during its legendary career, this was the only song from the group that made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The foursome also won a Grammy Award for the track, written by John Phillips, that is among the most beloved of the 1960s. It's a perfect example of the exemplary harmonization that defined the group's legacy.
MusicPosted by
101.9 KING FM

In Search of America: 50 Very Diverse Rock Songs About the U.S.

R.O.C.K. IN THE U.S.A. (Classic Songs) If Chuck Berry’s legendary singles for Chess Records are rock music’s Rosetta Stone, then “Back in the U.S.A.” has to be the wellspring from which all other tunes about America flow. Everything from its guitar riffs to its travelogue lyrics would be borrowed by everyone from the Beach Boys to John Mellencamp. The word “iconic” gets thrown around a lot, but really, this is as iconic as it gets.
MusicNew Haven Register

Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way: The 10th Anniversary' Hands Bonus Track Reins Over to a Rainbow of Guests: Album Review

Few albums then or since have qualified as seismic cultural events quite the way Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” did in 2011, when it arrived in a blaze of hype and anticipation not much seen since the heyday of Michael Jackson and Madonna. The electro-pop opus sold more than a million copies in its first week of release and, perhaps even more impressively, brought a collection of songs about otherness, gender identity and individuality to Top 40 radio. Fittingly, the 12-time Grammy winner is celebrating the 10th anniversary of “Born This Way” having been born that way by choosing Pride Month to release a reissue showcasing LGBTQ artists and allies.
MusicThe FADER

Hear every song mentioned in Damon Albarn’s episode of The FADER Uncovered

The ninth full episode of The FADER Uncovered, a brand new podcast series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is up now and available for download wherever you listen to podcasts. This week Ronson is joined by Damon Albarn. Together they discuss the art of collaboration, with Albarn recalling his time making music with everyine from Paul Simonen of The Clash to staging an opera in Paris. The pair even use the podcast to make plans to work together soon.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Laura Stevenson Shares New Single | Fall Tour w/ Lucy Dacus + Adult Mom | S/T LP out 8/6 on Don Giovanni

Laura Stevenson‘s new, self-titled studio album follows the heartbeat of the life-altering events experienced since her 2019 album, The Big Freeze. From the excitement and tribulations of giving birth to her first child during the COVID-19 pandemic to the powerful rage born from a turbulent situation in which someone she loves was harmed and nearly killed, the new collection is a dynamic and heartbreaking celebration of life. Laura previously released ferocious album opener “State” and today reveals new single, “Don’t Think About Me“. Laden with sugary harmonies, reminiscent of Stevenson’s power-pop driven 2015 effort Cocksure, the new track is an “instant indie classic” anti-anthem; a sour grapes song about unrequited love and the inevitability that it too will grow stale.
MusicSpin

OFF! Covers Metallica’s ‘Holier Than Thou,’ Their First New Song in Seven Years

Following seven years of relative silence, punk supergroup OFF! are back with a new lineup, label, and tune. The group, formed in 2010 by Keith Morris of ex-Black Flag/Circle Jerks, and Dimitri Coats of ex-Burning Bridges have released a music video, a ramped-up cover of Metallica’s 1991 record “Holier Than Thou,” which will be on The Metallica Blacklist that is due out on Sept. 10. The duo also unveiled two new members: bassist Autry Fulbright II, and drummer Justin Brown.
MusicSpin

Lucy Dacus Goes Back to High School For ‘Tiny Desk Concert’

Since the pandemic, NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) concerts have taken on all kinds of forms. But for hers, Lucy Dacus took us back to her high school in Richmond, Virginia — where she went with two members of her band, guitarist Jacob Blizard and audio engineer, Collin Pastore. The band...
MusicPitchfork

Watch Lucy Dacus’ NPR “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”

Lucy Dacus played a “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” in a new installment of NPR’s live music series. Dacus performed “Brando,” “VBS,” “Going Going Gone,” and “Thumbs,” all from Home Video. She’s joined by guitarist Jacob Blizard, bassist Dominic Angelella, drummer Ricardo Lagomasino, and keyboardist and background vocalist Sarah Goldstone. Watch the session—filmed by Spang TV in a classroom from Dacus’ Richmond, Virginia high school—below.
MusicThe FADER

Lucy Dacus on memory, tarot, and writing songs in 10 minutes

In the latest episode of The FADER Interview podcast, Alex Robert Ross speaks with singer-songwriter Dacus about the making of her new studio album, Home Video. The FADER Interview is a brand new podcast series in which the world’s most exciting musicians talk with the staff of The FADER about their latest projects. We’ll hear from emerging pop artists on the verge of mainstream breakthroughs, underground rappers pushing boundaries, and icons from across the world who laid the foundations for today’s thriving scenes. Listen to this week’s episode of the podcast below, read a full transcript of this week’s episode after the jump, and subscribe to The FADER Interview wherever you listen to podcasts.
MusicPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Listen to Unreleased Gerry Rafferty Song, ‘Slow Down’

Gerry Rafferty, best known for his 1978 hit single "Baker Street," can be heard in a previously unreleased track titled “Slow Down." It’s taken from the posthumous album Rest in Blue, which arrives on Sept. 3, marking a decade since his death at the age of 63. The LP –...
MusicPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Clairo On How the Carpenters, Paul Simon, and Her New Dog Inspired Her Latest Album

In 2019, Claire Cottrill released Immunity, her debut album, the same evening that she reached another career milestone: performing at Madison Square Garden. Having risen to fame practically overnight with the viral hit “Pretty Girl”—its lo-fi music video currently sits at 75 million-plus views on YouTube—Cottrill previewed the album for thousands of people nightly as she opened for Khalid on his Free Spirit World Tour.
Musiclargeheartedboy.com

Shorties (An Interview with Yelena Moskovich, Kevin Drew on His New Album, and more)

Full Stop interviewed author Yelena Moskovich. Kevin Drew shared the influences behind his latest album with BrooklynVegan. Today's best eBook deals. Paste, BrooklynVegan, and Bandcamp Daily recommended the week's best new albums. Vanity Fair recommended books to read this summer. Pitchfork remembered Biz Markie. The Guardian recommended international authors to...
MusicScranton Times

Friday Playlist: Songs with Great Endings

Welcome back to our (almost) weekly feature Friday Playlist where members of the Times-Tribune staff submit their music picks based on a theme. This week's theme is Songs . Starts out sweet and timid, ends with an apocalypse. Amazing. Meat Loaf - All Revved Up With No Place To Go.
MusicPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Lucy Dacus on how her childhood journals inspire her music

Christopher Booker is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour Weekend covering music, culture, our changing economy and news of the cool and weird. He also teaches at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, following his work with Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism in Chicago and Doha, Qatar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy