The 2022 VW Golf R Estate Is Slower Than the Golf R, But Still 1 of the Coolest Wagons Ever

ABT takes the VW Golf R Mk8 and puts its own spin on the recipe, cooking up 379bhp and 347lb-ft. We know how tuneable the Mk7 Golf R was, utilising that EA888 turbocharged engine, you could cook up monstrous power figures with proper internal work, pushing around 700bhp in some instances. But for those looking for the more tame side of tuning, plug and play kits and ECU remaps were in abundance. Thankfully, with VW carrying over the EA888 with few revisions for the Mk8 Golf R, adjustments can again be made, with ABT offering a simple map which results in a whopping 379bhp and 347lb-ft of torque, that’s a 63bhp and 37lb-ft hike.