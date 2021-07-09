The 2022 VW Golf R Estate Is Slower Than the Golf R, But Still 1 of the Coolest Wagons Ever
“The coolest wagon ever” is a phrase very seldom used until fairly recently. For many of us, the station wagon represented the lamest of the lame mom cars from our childhood. Although there have been many cool wagons over the years, we rarely ever cared. Lately, the wagon has been getting its propers more often from the automotive community; remember the Cadillac CTS-V Wagon from Bring a Trailer? Now, VW is coming correct with the 2022 VW Golf R Estate. It’s bigger, slower, and less three-pedal-y than the Golf R, but who cares? It’s a Golf R wagon!www.motorbiscuit.com
Comments / 0