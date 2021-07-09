Three-in-One Cooking Appliances
The conceptual 'Decker' electric cooking appliance is an efficient kitchen countertop solution that would provide chefs with the ability to create premium recipes without the need for gas or charcoal. The grill is designed with Millennial and Gen Z chefs in mind who might have limited access to cooking on an outdoor grill, while providing them with additional functionalities to boot. The unit can thus be used for grilling as well as oven and stovetop cooking, which can be intuitively controlled via the physical interface or the accompanying smartphone app.www.trendhunter.com
