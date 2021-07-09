Three-in-One Cooking Appliances

Upgrade everything from burgers to pizza without breaking a sweat. Growing up, I knew summer was here when my dad came home with a big case of flank steaks that he would stash in the freezer. Once a week, he would grill the steaks with a baked potato and veggies, but, to be honest, the caramelized onions that my mom cooked were always the highlight of the meal. In fact, she would portion them out when she served them to stop my brother and I from hogging them all, which I was definitely capable of doing.