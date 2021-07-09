Cancel
It's become impossible to keep up with all these damn 'seasons'

By Luke Winkie
Fall Guys is currently in the midst of its fourth season. That update, which sent the bloodthirsty jellybeans to a distant neon-soaked future, hit servers on March 22. Developer Mediatonic has been diligent about its release cycle, and a new swath of content gets deployed every quarter or so, which means that by the time we arrive at Fall Guys' first anniversary in August, we will be in the middle of season five. With just 11 months under its belt, Fall Guys has amassed a season count that rivals most network TV shows. If it keeps its current pace up, it'll be catching up to the Simpsons' season numbers around 2025.

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

