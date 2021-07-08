Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheatham County, TN

Pegram hosts Cheatham County’s July 4 celebration

By RANDY MOOMAW news@cheathamcountyexchange.com
cheathamcountyexchange.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe town of Pegram held its 45th annual Fourth of July celebration with its popular parade along Highway 70. The celebration included the Pegram Community Club Bar-B-Cue, a Corn Hole tournament, and a Family Feud challenge between teams representing the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, Pegram Fire Department, Cheatham County Schools and the Pegram Board of Mayor and Aldermen. John Neely served as emcee for the Family Feud competition.

www.cheathamcountyexchange.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston Springs, TN
County
Cheatham County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Pegram, TN
Cheatham County, TN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Bingo#Pegram Fire Department#Cheatham County Schools#The Pegram Board Of Mayor#Best Motor Vehicle#Ark#Mayor S Choice Award#Shriners#The Grand Marshal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

As Tokyo Games open, can Olympic flame burn away the funk?

TOKYO (AP) — Disputed, locked down and running a year late, the Tokyo Games begin at last on Friday night, a multinational showcase of the finest athletes of a world fragmented by disease — and an event steeped in the political and medical baggage of a relentless pandemic whose presence haunts every Olympic corner.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks

Multiple major websites were down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in an apparent widespread outage linked to the global content distribution network Akamai. Sites hit spanned many different fields, including the site for the upcoming Olympic Games. However, the impacted websites appeared to be operating again around 1 p.m....

Comments / 0

Community Policy