Pegram hosts Cheatham County’s July 4 celebration
The town of Pegram held its 45th annual Fourth of July celebration with its popular parade along Highway 70. The celebration included the Pegram Community Club Bar-B-Cue, a Corn Hole tournament, and a Family Feud challenge between teams representing the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, Pegram Fire Department, Cheatham County Schools and the Pegram Board of Mayor and Aldermen. John Neely served as emcee for the Family Feud competition.www.cheathamcountyexchange.com
Comments / 0