ONTARIO — During the month of June, Nyssa alumna, 2019 graduate, Taylor Talbot competed in the 2021 Paralympic Trials for track and field. The trials began on June 17-19, taking place at Breck School in Golden Valley, Minnesota. Talbot competed in the women’s T13 category, running in the 100 and 400 meter races. Talbot has a retinal degenerative disease called Retinitis Pigmentosa. She currently has five percent sight in her left eye, and less than five percent sight in her right eye. She had mentioned that she can only see a little flicker of light in her right eye. She managed to qualify for both of her races, and will be representing the United States in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. Talbot managed to leave the Paralympic Trials with two bronze medals for her events.