Purifying Toner Face Mists
Tula's Antioxidant Water is a toner face mist with purifying, hydrating and protective properties. The gently mist features ingredients like witch hazel, wild mint leaf, green tea, wild butterfly ginger, hyaluronic acid, cucumber water and holy basil to provide shielding from the damaging effects of pollution and blue light. The soothing face mist is also beneficial for refining the look of pores and providing instant refreshment as needed.www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0