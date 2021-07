With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home scheduled for December 2021, franchise star Zendaya revealed that she is unsure of her future with Marvel. Speaking to E! News, the actress shared that making No Way Home “was kind of bittersweet,” adding, “We don’t know if we’re gonna do another one. Like, is it just gonna be three and done? Normally you do three movies and that’s pretty much it, so I think we just were all absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other, and being so grateful for that experience.”