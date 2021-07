James Gandolfini could have starred on The Office, but HBO apparently didn't want that to happen and paid Gandolfini handsomely to make sure he turned it down. On a recent episode of the Talking Sopranos podcast, it was revealed that HBO paid Gandolfini $3 million to pass on playing the new boss on the American version of The Office after Steve Carell was written off. The co-hosts Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa revealed this in an episode featuring The Office creator Ricky Gervais, as reported by Deadline.