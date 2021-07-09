Patriotic Kitchen Appliances
This Samsung BESPOKE 4-Door Flex refrigerator is a limited-edition offering from the brand to provide consumers with a way to elevate the patriotic aesthetic of their kitchen. The refrigerator maintains its namesake four-door design that features three of them covered in a white gloss panel along with a fourth that features the American flag. This gives the appliance an unexpected pop of color, while also helping to accent the kitchen with a touch of patriotism.www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0