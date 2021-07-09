Cancel
Patriotic Kitchen Appliances

By Michael Hemsworth
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Samsung BESPOKE 4-Door Flex refrigerator is a limited-edition offering from the brand to provide consumers with a way to elevate the patriotic aesthetic of their kitchen. The refrigerator maintains its namesake four-door design that features three of them covered in a white gloss panel along with a fourth that features the American flag. This gives the appliance an unexpected pop of color, while also helping to accent the kitchen with a touch of patriotism.

#Kitchen Appliances#Appliance#Patriotism#Patriotic#Design#Flex#American
